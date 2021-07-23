Royal Bank of Canada Has $19.92 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 245.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of Texas Pacific Land worth $19,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,508.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,525.27. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $427.69 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,545.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 284 shares of company stock valued at $454,668 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

