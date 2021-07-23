Royal Bank of Canada Has $20.46 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335,641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.36% of Unum Group worth $20,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $27.37 on Friday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

