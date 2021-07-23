Royal Bank of Canada Has $20.98 Million Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.23% of Eagle Bancorp worth $20,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $58.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

