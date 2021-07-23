Royal Bank of Canada Has $21.06 Million Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,309 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.51% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $21,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,916,000 after buying an additional 86,415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2,690.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,413,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,724,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 108,488 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PPBI opened at $37.14 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.