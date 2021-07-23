Royal Bank of Canada Has $21.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 197.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.95% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 425,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 211,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after acquiring an additional 139,446 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,582,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 54,303 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $203.19 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $146.98 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.572 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

