Royal Bank of Canada Increases Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$65.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$42.84 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.66.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling stock traded down C$1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,393. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$15.80 and a twelve month high of C$54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$550.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.89.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. Analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.