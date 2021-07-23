Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Avery Dennison worth $21,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.45.

NYSE:AVY opened at $200.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.80 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.