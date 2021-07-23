Royal Bank of Canada Increases Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $222.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.50.
Shares of WHR stock opened at $214.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.58. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $153.93 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,523 shares of company stock worth $49,509,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
