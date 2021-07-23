Royal Bank of Canada Increases Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $222.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.50.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $214.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.58. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $153.93 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 8.76%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 24.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,523 shares of company stock worth $49,509,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

