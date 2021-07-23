Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.39% of Power Integrations worth $19,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 24,426.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Power Integrations stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $99.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

