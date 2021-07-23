Royal Bank of Canada Lowers W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $88.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 592.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,994,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $89,624,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $52,723,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $43,758,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,668,000 after acquiring an additional 544,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

