Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 62,783 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,783 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period.

BATS:NUSC opened at $43.56 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.58.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.