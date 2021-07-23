Royal Bank of Canada Raises Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$44.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 86.52% from the company’s previous close.

WTE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

TSE:WTE traded up C$6.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,982. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$13.12 and a 12-month high of C$24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.86.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$91.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.9811435 EPS for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

