Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “C$26.00” Price Target for CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) received a C$26.00 price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.

CIX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.50.

Shares of TSE:CIX traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$22.81. 163,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$14.91 and a 52-week high of C$23.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.12.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.2392747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir acquired 35,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$763,000.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

