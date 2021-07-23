Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$52.00 Price Target for First National Financial (TSE:FN)

First National Financial (TSE:FN) has been given a C$52.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.17.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:FN traded down C$0.51 on Friday, hitting C$49.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,872. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$28.37 and a 1-year high of C$53.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 12.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$50.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$336.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First National Financial will post 4.3600003 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.91 per share, with a total value of C$200,076.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,541,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$383,952,121.62.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.