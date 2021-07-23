Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,067 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Equifax worth $19,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $257.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Several research firms have commented on EFX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

