Royal Bank of Canada Sells 25,053 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,053 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of Pool worth $20,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 35.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $450.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $447.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $285.92 and a 52-week high of $478.67.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.43.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

