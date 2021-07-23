Royal Bank of Canada Sells 88,016 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of Henry Schein worth $20,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 52.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.