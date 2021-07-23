Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,241 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.85% of O-I Glass worth $19,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OI opened at $14.26 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.18.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

