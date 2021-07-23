Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells C$69,347.76 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total transaction of C$69,347.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$413,825.22.

Rod Bolger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36.

On Friday, May 21st, Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52.

RY traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$125.44. 3,001,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333,148. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$125.63. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$90.75 and a one year high of C$129.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.7599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.89%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.90.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.