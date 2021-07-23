Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,394 ($18.21). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,364.60 ($17.83), with a volume of 2,746,530 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,422.07. The company has a market capitalization of £106.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.44%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.