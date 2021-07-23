Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,394 ($18.21). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,364.60 ($17.83), with a volume of 2,746,530 shares traded.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,422.07. The company has a market capitalization of £106.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32.
About Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)
Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
