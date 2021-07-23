Running Oak Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Running Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

