Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Hits $0.0290 on Major Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $906,113.65 and $1,945.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,697.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,131.27 or 0.06324733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.70 or 0.01361221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00375943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00135127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.14 or 0.00605816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00377945 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.86 or 0.00296342 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,346,237 coins and its circulating supply is 31,228,924 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

