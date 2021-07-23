S.Finance (SFG) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, S.Finance has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. S.Finance has a market cap of $16,861.31 and $184,164.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.12 or 0.00849106 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

