SafeInsure 1-Day Volume Hits $35.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $170,531.77 and $35.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00022681 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003494 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001609 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002500 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,173,080 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.