SafeInsure (SINS) One Day Volume Hits $35.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $166,855.20 and $35.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00022257 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003474 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001620 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001588 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,176,776 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.