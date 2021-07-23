SafeMoon Market Capitalization Tops $1.61 Billion (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $17.45 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00103109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00142718 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,423.59 or 1.00361472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

