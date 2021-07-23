SafeMoon Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $16.49 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00104687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00140731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,591.90 or 0.99967486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

