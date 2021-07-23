Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.06% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SFE opened at GBX 58.37 ($0.76) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £80.76 million and a P/E ratio of -13.57. Safestyle UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 68 ($0.89).

In other news, insider Robert Neale sold 123,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £74,025 ($96,714.14).

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

