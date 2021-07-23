Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock Holdings Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 345,390 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.09% of Safety Insurance Group worth $64,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFT opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.65. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

