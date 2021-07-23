saffron.finance (SFI) Hits Market Cap of $34.85 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $34.85 million and $1.47 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance coin can now be purchased for $383.33 or 0.01186520 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get saffron.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00048930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.03 or 0.00869877 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

saffron.finance Coin Profile

saffron.finance is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 91,496 coins and its circulating supply is 90,919 coins. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance . saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling saffron.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade saffron.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy saffron.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for saffron.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for saffron.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.