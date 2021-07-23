saffron.finance (SFI) One Day Volume Tops $2.39 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $37.78 million and $2.39 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance coin can now be bought for about $415.54 or 0.01236633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00015737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.65 or 0.00873895 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

saffron.finance Profile

saffron.finance (CRYPTO:SFI) is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 91,496 coins and its circulating supply is 90,919 coins. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance . saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

