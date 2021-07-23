Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SAFRY has been the subject of several research reports. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $33.77 on Friday. Safran has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $38.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.1301 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Safran’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

