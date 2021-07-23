salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,254 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $50,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.31. 47,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,363,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.38 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $229.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $1,222,850.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,947.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $141,594.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,280,516.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,460 shares of company stock valued at $92,259,103 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.