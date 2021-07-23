Sanderson Farms, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Sanderson Farms has decreased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SAFM stock opened at $181.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $195.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.14.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

