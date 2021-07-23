Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Saputo to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday, June 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Saputo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.13.

SAP traded up C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 91,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,293. The stock has a market cap of C$14.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$31.85 and a 1-year high of C$42.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

