Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.13.

Shares of TSE:SAP traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$36.06. 91,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,293. The firm has a market cap of C$14.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$31.85 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.82.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

