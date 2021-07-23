Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$36.29. Saputo shares last traded at C$35.87, with a volume of 224,026 shares trading hands.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 45.72%.

Saputo Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

