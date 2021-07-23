Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHLAF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Schindler in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $315.14 price objective on Schindler and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $319.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.12. Schindler has a 1 year low of $249.25 and a 1 year high of $319.95.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

