Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,316,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,034,122 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Schlumberger worth $62,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.61.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

