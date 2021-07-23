Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.89, but opened at $35.46. Scholastic shares last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 155 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

Get Scholastic alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 2,123.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.07.

About Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.