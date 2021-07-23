Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 104,000 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 472.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 113.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,024,000 after buying an additional 2,077,798 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $13,551,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,055,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 672,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 561,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 282,078 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $965.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.94. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.27.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

