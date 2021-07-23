Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 13,916 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 433.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after buying an additional 184,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,429,000 after acquiring an additional 175,381 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.40.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $120.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

