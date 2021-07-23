Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 21,005 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $775,485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $105,552,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $60,916,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,855,000 after buying an additional 1,146,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

