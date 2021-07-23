Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 6,200 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 4.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 86.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS opened at $41.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.