Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MaxLinear as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,475.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $179,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,384 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

MXL stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

