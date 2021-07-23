Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 36.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLE stock opened at $135.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

