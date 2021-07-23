Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 9,900 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WU opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

