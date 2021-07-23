Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Seagen by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 507,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after acquiring an additional 160,337 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 27.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 404,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,234,000 after acquiring an additional 87,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN opened at $143.33 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.09.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.