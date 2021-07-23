Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.46.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities downgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

