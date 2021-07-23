Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 352,653 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 352,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADAP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,842,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4,467.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 47,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 46,313 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $3.77 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.